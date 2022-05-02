Woman’s body found in Atchafalaya River

ST. MARY PARISH. (WAFB) - Marine Section Deputies responded to a call of an unidentified body found in the Atchafalaya River on Sunday, May 1 approximately five miles south of Berwick.

When officials arrived on the scene and recovered the body the detectives with the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office opened an investigation and identified the woman as Monique Barrilleaux, 38, of Morgan City.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time and further information will be released when it becomes available.

