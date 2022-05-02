THE INVESTIGATORS: Man released from jail just hours after arrest, high-speed chase through BR

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man accused of hitting two law enforcement vehicles head-on during a high-speed pursuit from Siegen Lane to the Country Club of Louisiana this weekend was released from jail within hours.

The pursuit injured one deputy who had to be treated at a hospital.

Records show Dazjuan Jaron Varnado, 22, of Zachary, was charged with reckless operation, aggravated assault upon a peace officer with a firearm, disobeying a red light, aggravated flight from an officer, aggravated battery, resisting an officer, hit-and-run, and possession of marijuana.

Dazjuan Jaron Varnado, 22, of Zachary, was charged with reckless operation, aggravated assault upon a peace officer with a firearm, disobeying a red light, aggravated flight from an officer, aggravated battery, resisting an officer, hit-and-run and possession of marijuana. (Authorities)

Varnado was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison after his arrest early Saturday morning. He was released just 16 hours later after posting a $20,250 bond set by Commissioner Kinasiyumki “Kina” Kimble, records show.

Varnado was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison after his arrest early Saturday morning. He was released just 16 hours later after posting a $20,250 bond set by Commissioner Kinasiyumki “Kina” Kimble, records show. (Website)

Deputies say they were dispatched to Perkins Road near the YMCA Plaza in Baton Rouge around 1:00 a.m. Saturday, April 30 after getting reports of people doing “donuts” and “burnouts” in the area. Deputies said they informed everyone present to leave the area.

The arrest report says deputies remained in the area and later noticed two vehicles lining up as if the drivers were about to race.

They say, Varnado, who was driving a red Ford Mustang, noticed the deputies and sped off. He then allegedly ran a red light on Siegen Lane at Perkins Road, nearly colliding with other vehicles.

Deputies then pursued Varnado, with speeds exceeding 80 miles-per-hour, down Perkins Road to the area near Louisiana State Police Troop A, the report says. Varnado then drove onto Highland Road and became trapped at the entrance to the Country Club of Louisiana. After turning around, he allegedly “used his vehicle as a weapon” and drove into an EBR patrol car that was part of the pursuit, the arrest report alleges.

From there, Varnado allegedly drove back toward Highland Road and hit another EBR patrol car head-on. That crash injured the deputy inside, resulting in him later being transported to a hospital with minor injuries.

After then crashing his Mustang into a nearby mailbox, investigators say Varnado’s car died.

Deputies say they approached the vehicle and Varnado refused to exit. Deputies grabbed him through a shattered window of the vehicle and tazed him before taking him into custody, the arrest report says.

Deputies say they observed a “single Marijuana blunt” in the ashtray of the Mustang, leading them to also charge him with Possession of Marijuana. Records show Commissioner Kimble dismissed the marijuana charge due to a lack of probable cause.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.