Man accused of stealing safe from home, burying money

PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives arrested a man accused of stealing a safe from a home during a burglary and later burying some of the cash that was inside, the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office said.

APSO reported Nicholas Dimm, 32, of White Castle, was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on Saturday, April 30, on a charge of simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling.

Investigators said the home in Prairieville was burglarized on Friday, April 29. The homeowner reportedly told deputies a small safe containing about $60,000 and personal documents was taken.

According to detectives, they identified Dimm as a suspect and when questioned, he reportedly confessed to the burglary and allegedly added that he buried the money in two separate locations in Iberville Parish.

Investigators said deputies with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office helped recover the stolen cash and added the personal documents were located at Dimm’s home.

The stolen money and documents were returned to the homeowner, officials said.

