Mainly dry, feeling like summer later this week

By Steve Caparotta
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 5:57 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A drier pattern is expected over the next several days after a pretty good soaking for parts of our area on Sunday. A good deal of cloud cover will linger today, but it should stay dry, with highs in the mid-80s.

Futurecast for Monday, May 2.
Futurecast for Monday, May 2.

High pressure will build in from the south through the mid part of the week, providing our first true taste of summer-like weather so far in 2022. Highs will climb to 90° or a little above by Wednesday and Thursday, with mainly dry weather expected for the next few days. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are possible by Friday as a weak cold front approaches from the north.

Euro model forecast for Friday, May 6.
Euro model forecast for Friday, May 6.

That cold front should sink to our south and dissipate into the weekend, allowing for a return of very warm and dry weather. Highs will reach the upper 80s to near 90 degrees on both Saturday and Sunday under partly cloudy skies.

WPC precipitation forecast through Monday, May 9.
WPC precipitation forecast through Monday, May 9.

Warm weather will continue into next week, with a chance of rain potentially returning from Tuesday into Wednesday.

10 day forecast as of Monday, May 2.
10 day forecast as of Monday, May 2.

