Hot start to May

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Temperatures will remain well above normal as we continue to roll through the first few days of May. High temperatures will continue to climb as they reach 90° by Wednesday and Thursday.

Highs should be in the low to mid 80°s for early May. This will be the first 90° temperatures for the local area seen since mid-October. High pressure in the area will be the big culprit in the warmup.

A cold front will try to push into the area on Friday and a likely chance for rain is in the forecast for Friday. The best opportunity for rain looks to be Friday morning as the front approaches. A low-end severe weather threat can’t be totally ruled out at this time.

Rain amounts look manageable, the front is forecast to stall either along the coast or across the local area Friday. This means don’t expect much of a cool down from this front. Friday will be the coolest day of the next 10 thanks to the increased clouds and rain.

Highs are right back into the 90°s by the beginning of next week. We could even see some mid 90°s for the first part of the work/school week. Make sure to take these initial waves of heat seriously especially if you work outdoors. Stay hydrated and dress comfortably.

