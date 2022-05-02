Ask the Expert
Girl, 13, dies after being struck by stray bullet in Shreveport’s South Highland neighborhood

Bullet was fired during a rolling shootout involving 3 vehicles, Shreveport’s police chief reports
Landry Anglin, 13, died after being hit by a stray bullet that was fired during a rolling...
Landry Anglin, 13, died after being hit by a stray bullet that was fired during a rolling shootout May 1, 2022, in Shreveport's South Highland neighborhood.
By Christian Piekos, Curtis Heyen, Destinee Patterson and Tayler Davis
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A 13-year-old girl who was struck by a stray bullet has died, according to Shreveport police records.

The shooting happened the afternoon of Sunday, May 1 in the city’s South Highland neighborhood.

Landry Anglin was shot just before 1:30 p.m. at a residence in the 4500 block of Fairfield Avenue, the Caddo coroner’s office reports. She was taken to Ochsner LSU Health, the Shreveport hospital where she died at 2:42 p.m. An autopsy has been ordered.

Several shots were fired during a rolling shootout involving three vehicles, Shreveport’s police chief reports.

The teenager was inside a house on Fairfield Avenue when she was hit by a single bullet, Police Chief Wayne Smith told KSLA News 12.

Councilwoman LeVette Fuller will hold a town hall meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, May 5 in the cafeteria at Caddo Magnet High School, 1601 Viking Drive in Shreveport.

Anglin’s death marks the 21st homicide this year in Caddo Parish.

Officials with Caddo Parish Public Schools confirm Anglin was a student at Caddo Middle Magnet. She was almost done with her eighth-grade year.

Caddo Middle Magnet officials speak after student killed by stray bullet

The principal of Caddo Middle Magnet is speaking out after 13-year-old Landry Anglin was killed when hit by a stray bullet on Sunday in Shreveport's South Highland neighborhood>>> https://bit.ly/3kuql8X

Posted by KSLA News 12 on Monday, May 2, 2022

The teen’s grandmother says she was artistic and played lacrosse for Caddo Middle Magnet. She says her granddaughter had a “fabulous” sense of humor and always had a smile on her face. She also says Landry was a wonderful big sister and was “destined to do big things in this world.”

Police have recovered one of the vehicles believed to have been involved in the shootout and are looking for others.

First responders were summoned to Fairfield between Delaware Street and Erie Street at 2:23 p.m. Sunday, May 1, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

A female inside a house on Fairfield Avenue in Shreveport was struck by gunfire on the...
A female inside a house on Fairfield Avenue in Shreveport was struck by gunfire on the afternoon of May 1, 2022, Police Chief Wayne Smith told KSLA News 12.

Initially, five Shreveport Fire Department units responded to a medical emergency at that location. Shreveport Police Department sent eight units to a report of a shooting there.

Neighbors told KSLA News 12 they heard what sounded like multiple gunshots about 2:20 p.m.

Several members of the Shreveport City Council also are on the scene.

Dispatch records also show police responding to a call at 3:02 p.m. about a suspicious vehicle on Fairfield Avenue between Mitchell Lane and Pierremont Road. It’s not immediately clear whether that call is related to the shooting.

