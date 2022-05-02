Ask the Expert
Funeral services announced for WWII veteran, civil rights leader Johnnie Jones

Johnnie A. Jones Sr.
Johnnie A. Jones Sr.(WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 6:13 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Funeral services have been announced for Dr. Johnnie A. Jones who recently passed away at 102-years-old on Saturday, April 23 at the veteran’s facility in Jackson, La.

Dr. Jones was a beloved Baton Rouge civil rights leader and World War II veteran services will be held at Mr. Zion First Baptist Church located at 356 T.J. Jemison Drive.

Viewing will be held from 9 a.m.- 10 a.m., tributes and special presentations will begin at 10 a.m. - 10:50 a.m. and the celebration of life funeral services begin at 11 a.m.

