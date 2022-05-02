Ask the Expert
Faircloth officially files for hand recount of Saturday’s close election

By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Attorney and ex-LSU baseball player Jordan Faircloth officially filed paperwork this morning, requesting a hand recount of Saturday’s election tally in the race for a judgeship on the 19th Judicial District Court.

Unofficial results show Faircloth lost the runoff election to former federal prosecutor Brad Myers by just two votes.

The winner will replace retired judge William Morvant.

The hand recount would only apply to paper ballots that the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court received for this particular election. Those ballots are most frequently sent to voters 65 or over who request ballots by mail instead of voting in person. 

Turnout for the election was just 9.1%, according to the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office.

The voting machines that were part of this election will be opened and inspected tomorrow, Tuesday, May 3. The results from those machines will then be compared to what was tallied on election night, Clerk of Court spokesman Fred Sliman said. That procedure routinely occurs after each election.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

