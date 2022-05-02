DOTD implements flashing yellow arrows at several intersections in East Baton Rouge Parish

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Traffic signal modifications will be made at several intersections in East Baton Rouge Parish, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development reported.

DOTD said flashing yellow arrows will be put in place from Monday, May 2, through Thursday, May 5.

Officials added construction crews will be working along the shoulders and short-duration lane closures will be used to modify overhead traffic signals at the following locations:

May 2, 2022: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. (Monday)

Intersection of LA 73/I-12

Intersection of LA 3064 Essen Lane/United Plaza North

May 2-3, 2022: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. (Monday-Tuesday)

Intersection of LA 30/Bayou Paul (Iberville Parish)

May 3, 2022: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. (Tuesday)

Intersection of LA 1248 Bluebonnet Blvd /Park Rowe

May 3-4,2022: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. (Tuesday-Wednesday)

Intersection of LA 1248 Bluebonnet Blvd/Highland Rd

Intersection of LA 427 Perkins Rd/LA 3064 Essen Lane

May 4-5, 2022: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. (Wednesday-Thursday)

Intersection of LA 73 Jefferson Hwy/Bluebonnet Rd

Intersection of I-12/Drusilla Lane

May 5, 2022: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. (Thursday)

Intersection of LA 67 22nd St /North Blvd

These closures are subject to change due to adverse weather conditions.

