BRPD investigating suspected arson fire at The Vineyard

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A sports bar on Coursey Boulevard sustained heavy smoke and fire damage Sunday morning from what investigators believe was arson, according to officials.

According to Baton Rouge Fire Department, firefighters were called to respond to a building fire at 11914 Coursey Blvd. around 6:45 a.m. on Sunday, May 1.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to find heavy smoke coming from The Vineyard. Upon entry, they found a small fire and heavy smoke inside, according to BRPD.

Investigators reportedly determined that fires were initially started at several locations; several of them did not fully ignite.

Anyone with information about the fire can call BRFD’s fire investigators division at (225)354-1419 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 344-STOP(7867).

In a post on Facebook, officials with The Vineyard wrote that the business would be closed until further notice due to an unforeseen emergency.

Everyone is safe, they added.

