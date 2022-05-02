Boil water advisory issued for Iberville Parish

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A boil water advisory has been issued for Iberville Parish according to the Iberville Parish Utility Department.

The boil water advisory has been issued for residents located within the Iberville Parsh Intracoastal Water System West located in Plaquemine.

A boil water advisory has been issued for residents in Iberville Parish. (Iberville Parish)

Officials believe the boil water advisory will be lifted sometime this week.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.