Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Boil water advisory issued for Iberville Parish

Boil water advisory issued for Iberville Parish
Boil water advisory issued for Iberville Parish(MGN)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A boil water advisory has been issued for Iberville Parish according to the Iberville Parish Utility Department.

The boil water advisory has been issued for residents located within the Iberville Parsh Intracoastal Water System West located in Plaquemine.

A boil water advisory has been issued for residents in Iberville Parish.
A boil water advisory has been issued for residents in Iberville Parish.(Iberville Parish)

Officials believe the boil water advisory will be lifted sometime this week.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU
Janice David
Police say murder suspect streamed gruesome killing via Instagram Live
Two suspects have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 17-year-old at an...
2 suspects arrested after 17-year-old girl killed in apartment complex shooting
Demetriyon Grim
Arrest made in deadly drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
Warren Beemer
Texas pastor with ties to Baton Rouge’s Christian community dies in West Baton Rouge crash

Latest News

BRPD Chief Murphy Paul (Source: WAFB)
Police group issues scathing letter about BRPD Chief Murphy Paul
Man accused of stealing safe from home, burying money
Man accused of stealing safe from home, burying money
Lacey Fletcher (age 16 in photo)
Parents indicted for murder in case of woman’s body found on couch with feces around it
10 day forecast as of Monday, May 2.
Very warm, humid, & mainly dry through mid-week