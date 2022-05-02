Ascension Parish Library launches Adventure Passes

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - Ascension Parish Library said it is offering the opportunity for some cardholders to borrow Adventure Passes to explore educational and cultural experiences.

Officials said cardholders in good standing and 17 years or older are eligible.

They added APL is the first library in the Capital Region to partner with multiple organizations to create a collection of free family-friendly entertainment passes with access to museums, zoos, and more.

