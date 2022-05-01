Ask the Expert
Woman charged with child neglect after 3-year-old found sleeping on sidewalk

Shyla Heidelburg, 25, was arrested and charged with child neglect after a child was found...
Shyla Heidelburg, 25, was arrested and charged with child neglect after a child was found sleeping on a sidewalk, and two others were also found unattended.(Okaloosa Police Department)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
OKALOOSA, Fla. (Gray News) – A Florida woman is facing child neglect charges after a 3-year-old child was found sleeping on a concrete sidewalk in the early hours of the morning.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged 25-year-old Shyla Heidelberg with three counts of child neglect without great bodily harm.

Police were called around 1 a.m. Saturday morning for a report of a 3-year-old child wrapped in a blanket and asleep on a street sidewalk.

After investigating, police discovered two more young children asleep alone in an apartment at the complex.

After police questioned her, they said Heidelberg admitted she had gone out to a nightclub an hour and a half earlier, leaving the children unattended.

