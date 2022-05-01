Trial to determine proposed City of St. George’s fate begins this week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The trial to challenge the incorporation of the City of St. George begins Monday morning at the 19th Judicial District Courthouse.

Back in October of 2019, 54% of voters chose to create the City of St. George.

But legal challenges have stalled their ability to move forward.

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and Mayor Pro Tem Lamont Cole are the plaintiffs in this lawsuit.

What’s expected to be a week-long trial kicks off Monday, May 2 at 9:30 a.m. in Judge Martin Cody’s courtroom.

