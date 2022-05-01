Ask the Expert
Suspect arrested in fatal traffic crash on Scenic Highway, police say

Darrien Rogers, 22
Darrien Rogers, 22
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Authorities with the Baton Rouge Police Department say a suspect has been arrested in connection to a fatal traffic crash Sat., April 30.

Darrien Rogers, 22, was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of manslaughter, aggravated flight from an officer, red light violation, and driving on wrong side of the highway, police say.

Investigators responded to a fatal traffic crash Saturday around 10 p.m. in the 900 block of Scenic Highway, just off of N. 22nd St.

The crash involved a 2014 Dodge Charger and a 2019 Chevrolet Cruze.

The investigation revealed that a police officer saw the Dodge Charger traveling west into the eastbound lanes of Choctaw Drive around North Acadian Thruway while driving fast, nearly missing several cars.

The officer tried to conduct a traffic stop, turning on police emergency lights and siren, but the driver reportedly refused to stop.

Police say the Dodge continued to drive into on-coming traffic, ignored red lights and traveled speeds over 100 mph.

The Dodge traveled south on Scenic Highway and allegedly drove through the intersection of Fuqua Street while the light was red.

As a result, the Dodge hit the driver’s side of the Chevrolet Cruz traveling on Fuqua Street.

The driver of the Chevrolet Cruz, Sherell Weston, 49, died at the scene.

Rogers had minor injuries, police added.

The investigation remains ongoing.

