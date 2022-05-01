Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Silver Alert issued for missing Breaux Bridge man

Gregg Skelly Silver Alert
Gregg Skelly Silver Alert(Louisiana State Police)
By Amanda Johnson
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 10:02 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Breaux Bridge, La. (KPLC) - Authorities are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing man from Breaux Bridge.

Gregg Skelly, 71, was last seen at 3 p.m. Saturday on Raspy Road in Parks in St. Martin Parish, according to the Louisiana State Police. He was driving a 2014 Ram four-door pickup truck with the license plate number C512165.

Skelly is described as a white man with short gray hair and brown eyes, 5 foot 9 and 200 pounds.

Anyone with information on Skelly’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Breaux Bridge Police Department at 337-332-2186 or local law enforcement.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU
Janice David
Police say murder suspect streamed gruesome killing via Instagram Live
Two suspects have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 17-year-old at an...
2 suspects arrested after 17-year-old girl killed in apartment complex shooting
Demetriyon Grim
Arrest made in deadly drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
Warren Beemer
Texas pastor with ties to Baton Rouge’s Christian community dies in West Baton Rouge crash

Latest News

LDH launches suicide prevention campaign during Mental Health Awareness Month
LDH launches suicide prevention campaign during Mental Health Awareness Month
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, May 1
May starts with scattered storms on Sunday
May is Mental Health Awareness Month.
LDH launches suicide prevention campaign in honor of Mental Health Awareness Month
Garth Brooks calls Baton Rouge
Garth Brooks calls Baton Rouge