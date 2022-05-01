Results pending after polls close on Election Day

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Polls across Louisiana are officially closed.

Residents of East Baton Rouge Parish are electing a new 19th Judicial District Court Judge while residents of some surrounding parishes are deciding the fate of some property and sales and use taxes.

Complete but not certified results of the April 30th election will be added as they become available from the Louisiana Secretary of State.

East Baton Rouge Parish

Residents of East Baton Rouge Parish are voting between Jordan Faircloth (R) and Brad Myers (R) in a run-off election for 19th Judicial District Court Judge.

Jordan Faircloth (right) and Brad Myers (left) (WAFB)

The winner will replace retired Judge William Morvant.

RELATED STORY Election Day ends in Louisiana; results in for East Baton Rouge area races

West Baton Rouge Parish

Residents of West Baton Rouge Parish voted to renew the parish council’s 10-year 2.5 mills property tax for Council on Aging, according to the Secretary of State’s unofficial election results.

Results show that 73% of votes were cast in favor of renewing the tax.

According to the Council on Aging proposition, an estimated $1,452,500 is expected to be collected annually for 10 years from this parish-wide property tax. Funds are used solely to maintain and operate the West Baton Rouge Parish Council on Aging, as well as support necessary capital expenditures.

Residents of West Baton Rouge Parish also voted to renew the parish council’s 10-year 2 mills property tax for the parish’s museum, according to the Secretary of State’s unofficial election results.

Results show that 68% of votes were cast in favor of renewing the tax.

According to the museum proposition, an estimated $1,162,000 is expected to be collected annually for 10 years from this parish-wide property tax. Funds are used solely to maintain and operate the West Baton Rouge Parish Museum, as well as support necessary capital expenditures.

Livingston Parish

Residents of Livingston Parish voted for Livingston Parish School Board to collect a half-cent (1/2%) sales and use tax, according to the Secretary of State’s unofficial election results.

Results show that 59% of votes were cast in favor of the tax.

According to the proposition, an estimated $300,000 is expected to be collected annually from this tax. Funds would be dedicated to constructing and improving public school buildings and facilities, including acquiring land, equipment, and furnishing.

Residents of Livingston Parish also voted for Fire Protection District No. 4 to collect a 20-year 15 mills property tax, according to the Secretary of State’s unofficial election results.

Results show that 55% of votes were cast in favor of the tax.

According to the proposition, an estimated $4,100,000 is expected to be collected annually for 20 years from this tax. Funds would be used for acquiring, constructing, improving, maintaining, and/or operating fire protection and emergency medical service facilities, vehicles, and equipment, including both movable and immovable property, and to pay the costs of obtaining water for fire hydrant purposes, including charges for fire hydrant rentals and services.

Assumption Parish

Residents of Assumption Parish voted for the Lower Texas Gravity Drainage District #15 to collect a $50 parcel fee annually for 10 years on each lot, sub-divided portion of ground and/ or individual tract located within the district, according to the Secretary of State’s unofficial election results.

Results show that 56% of votes were cast in favor of the parcel fee.

According to the proposition, an estimated $4,000 is expected to be collected annually from the tax. In accordance with state law, funds would be used for paying the cost of constructing and maintaining levees, levee drainage, flood protection, hurricane flood protection, and all purposes incidental thereto, including paying compensation for the exercise of permanent or temporary servitudes.

RELATED STORY ELECTION DAY: Voters head to polls in April 30 election

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.