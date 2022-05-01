May starts with scattered storms on Sunday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Welcome to Sunday and welcome to the first day of May. We’re seeing a few showers and non-severe storms showing up on local radar this morning, moving from NW to SE.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, May 1 (WAFB)

Today, we’ll have a mix of sun and clouds with a 40% chance of showers and storms during the day, highs in the mid to upper 80s.

As we approach summertime, it will get more difficult to completely rule out isolated afternoon showers/storms.

This will be the case much of next week, with Monday through Wednesday being mainly dry and warm, highs in the upper 80s. Slightly better rain chances will be in the forecast Thursday and Friday.

At this time, there is no threat of severe weather in the foreseeable future, which is good news, furthermore, any rain that we get over the next week will be generally light and manageable. Speaking of rain, we closed out the month of April with 3.25 inches, which is about an inch and a half below average.

