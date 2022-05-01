LSUPD: Threat cleared after altercation near stadium

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An LSU spokesman confirmed an altercation occurred on South Stadium Drive near Tiger Stadium around 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 30.

LSU police notified the public just after 4 p.m. with an alert text, asking people to remain vigilant.

LSUPD officers are on scene investigating an altercation on South Stadium near Tiger Stadium. Remain vigilant. — LSU Police Department (@LSUPolice) April 30, 2022

Around 5 p.m., the LSU Police Department sent out another text, saying things were back to normal.

LSUPD no longer believes there is an ongoing threat; campus is returning to normal operations. — LSU Police Department (@LSUPolice) April 30, 2022

No word on any injuries yet.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.