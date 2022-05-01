Ask the Expert
LSUPD: Threat cleared after altercation near stadium

LSU Police Department
LSU Police Department(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 7:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An LSU spokesman confirmed an altercation occurred on South Stadium Drive near Tiger Stadium around 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 30.

LSU police notified the public just after 4 p.m. with an alert text, asking people to remain vigilant.

Around 5 p.m., the LSU Police Department sent out another text, saying things were back to normal.

No word on any injuries yet.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

