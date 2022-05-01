Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

LDH launches suicide prevention campaign in honor of Mental Health Awareness Month

May is Mental Health Awareness Month.
May is Mental Health Awareness Month.(MGN)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 5:45 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - May 1st marks the first day of Mental Health Awareness Month.

According to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, on average, one person dies every 12 hours from suicide in Louisiana.

The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) is launching a suicide prevention campaign with the goal of honoring Mental Health Awareness Month.

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER.

LDH says the campaign theme is: I AM SAVED: Staying Alive, Valuing Every Day.

On Sunday, May 1 the campaign launch event will be held at the Main Library located at 7711 Goodwood Blvd. from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m.

Organizers say speakers at the event will include representatives from LDH, along with faith and community members.

During the event, there will be a vigil to remember loved ones lost to suicide.

LDH will also share tips on how the community can come together to prevent suicide deaths as well as introduce upcoming events centered on mental health.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU
Janice David
Police say murder suspect streamed gruesome killing via Instagram Live
Two suspects have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 17-year-old at an...
2 suspects arrested after 17-year-old girl killed in apartment complex shooting
Demetriyon Grim
Arrest made in deadly drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
Warren Beemer
Texas pastor with ties to Baton Rouge’s Christian community dies in West Baton Rouge crash

Latest News

Garth Brooks calls Baton Rouge
Garth Brooks calls Baton Rouge
The numbers are in from Saturday's runoff election for 19th Judicial Court Judge.
Election results in for East Baton Rouge, surrounding areas
Stillwater Refuge of Hope hosted the 3rd annual "Together We Recover" event Saturday as part of...
Together We Recover event held
2022 elections
Election results in for East Baton Rouge, surrounding areas