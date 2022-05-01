Hurricane Preparedness Week is May 1-7

The following information is from the Mayor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has announced that May 1-7, 2022 is Hurricane Preparedness Week. Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and the Mayor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (MOHSEP) urge residents to begin their hurricane season preparations now as the beginning of the 2022 Hurricane Season is less than a month away!

Mayor Broome encourages residents to, “Follow Red Stick Ready on social media all week long for hurricane preparedness tips and information on how you and your household can be Red Stick Ready for the 2022 Hurricane Season!” Mayor Broome continues, “It takes the whole community to prepare for a disaster, prepare to protect your family and neighbors so when disaster strikes, you can be ready.”

For more information contact MOHSEP at (225) 389-2100, follow us @RedStickReady on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, download the Red Stick Ready mobile application - free on Apple and Android devices by searching “Red Stick Ready”, and text “RedStickReady” to 225-243-9991 to receive preparedness information.

