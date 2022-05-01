Habitat for Humanity of Greater BR needs more volunteers to help build homes

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Habitat for Humanity of Greater Baton Rouge is looking for volunteers to help build homes for the city.

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Baton Rouge targets vacant and blighted properties to build new homes

Richmond Park is an older, historic neighborhood located near Mid City in Baton Rouge, but as time goes on many of these homes aren’t in the best condition.

“The property was vacant, over grown, and has served as a dumping ground really,” explained Lynn Clark, who is the executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Greater Baton Rouge.

However, near North 31st Street, a few properties are getting a makeover. What may look like an empty torn down home will turn into a brand new home all done by the Habitat for Humanity of Greater Baton Rouge.

“So, to be able to that property and build a beautiful home on it, where a wonderful family will move in and take care of that property,” added Clark.

Habitat for Humanity is working with the city to fix these abandoned homes, working specifically on properties that were taken back by the city due to tax liens.

“If we can take that and put it into commerce by building homes that will allow families to prosper and grow. That is so much better for the community. It uplifts the neighborhood, it makes the neighbors feel proud that their community is coming back,” explained Clark.

So far, the organization says 50 properties that were formally vacant and adjudicated are now in the hands of volunteers, who are not just fixing up homes, but also making other improvements throughout the neighborhood.

“We’re focusing on doing what we call infill, and that’s building in an existing neighborhoods that maybe haven’t seen a lot of development in recent years. So, we are building new homes alongside existing homes,” said Clark.

It takes 220 volunteers to build just one home, and Habitat for Humanity is looking for more people to help, so they can continue helping neighborhoods across the city.

Anyone interested in volunteering or signing up for the homeownership program can click HERE.

RELATED STORY Warrick Dunn returns to Baton Rouge Community to help one family

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.