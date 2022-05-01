CommUnity Celebration of Champions to honor Southern Lab, Scotlandville High basketball teams

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Congratulations are in order for student-athletes playing for basketball teams at two schools located less than three miles apart from one another in the Scotlandville community: Southern University Laboratory School and Scotlandville Magnet High School.

On Sun., May 1 from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m., Councilwoman Chauna Banks will host a CommUnity Celebration of Champions honoring the Southern Lab Kittens’ Boys and Girls Basketball teams and the Scotlandville Magnet High Hornets’ Boys Basketball team.

The celebration, which will highlight and recognize the state championship accomplishments of both schools, will take place at the Jewel J. Newman Community Center located at 2013 Central Road.

In his 4th season leading the Jaguars, Southern University Head Basketball Coach, Sean Woods, will serve as the special guest speaker.

This season, Southern Lab had its first girls’ basketball team since 2017. But that didn’t stop Coach Quianna Chaney from leading her team to win the LHSAA Division IV championship over Cedar Creek with a final score of 60-42 Thurs., Feb. 24 at the Alario Center in Westwego.

Southern Lab Coach Harold Boudreaux led the Kittens to a Division IV title, the school’s first in boys’ basketball since 2005. The Southern Lab Kittens defeated Calvary Baptist 57-54 Sat., March 5 at the Cajundome in Lafayette.

Under the leadership of Head Coach, Carlos Sample, the Scotlandville Magnet High School Hornets have competed in ten straight state championships and has won six of them.

Also, in the Cajundome, the Hornets’ championship domination continued with a win on March 5 against John Curtis with a score 62-58 in the Division I State Championship.

Tickets cost $20 in advance and $22 at the door.

