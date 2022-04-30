Zachary man killed in 3 car crash on Hooper Road

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Troopers with Louisiana State Police (LSP) say one person is dead following a three car fatal crash Friday, April 29.

Ethan Gerald, 22, of Zachary, died in the crash, according to LSP.

Officials say the accident happened on Hooper Road between Watts Road and Breeden Drive shortly after 9:30 p.m.

State Police report the crash happened as Gerald was driving a 2008 Toyota Camry on Hooper Road at a reportedly high rate of speed.

While trying to change lanes, Gerald’s vehicle crashed into the left side of a 2017 Toyota Camry that was also driving on Hooper Rd. After the crash, Gerald’s vehicle then traveled into the center median and hit a light pole. Gerald’s vehicle then entered into the westbound lanes and crashed into a 2015 Toyota Camry.

Despite being properly restrained, Gerald sustained fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the 2015 Camry was also properly restrained and was taken to an area hospital with moderate injuries.

Blood samples were collected for scientific analysis. The samples will be submitted to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab as part of the ongoing investigation.

