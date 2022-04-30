Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Zachary man killed in 3 car crash on Hooper Road

(Photo by: Josh Auzenne (custom credit) | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 9:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Troopers with Louisiana State Police (LSP) say one person is dead following a three car fatal crash Friday, April 29.

Ethan Gerald, 22, of Zachary, died in the crash, according to LSP.

Officials say the accident happened on Hooper Road between Watts Road and Breeden Drive shortly after 9:30 p.m.

State Police report the crash happened as Gerald was driving a 2008 Toyota Camry on Hooper Road at a reportedly high rate of speed. 

While trying to change lanes, Gerald’s vehicle crashed into the left side of a 2017 Toyota Camry that was also driving on Hooper Rd. After the crash, Gerald’s vehicle then traveled into the center median and hit a light pole.  Gerald’s vehicle then entered into the westbound lanes and crashed into a 2015 Toyota Camry.

Despite being properly restrained, Gerald sustained fatal injuries.  He was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the 2015 Camry was also properly restrained and was taken to an area hospital with moderate injuries.

Blood samples were collected for scientific analysis. The samples will be submitted to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab as part of the ongoing investigation.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU
Janice David
Police say murder suspect streamed gruesome killing via Instagram Live
Two suspects have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 17-year-old at an...
2 suspects arrested after 17-year-old girl killed in apartment complex shooting
Demetriyon Grim
Arrest made in deadly drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
Warren Beemer
Texas pastor with ties to Baton Rouge’s Christian community dies in West Baton Rouge crash

Latest News

ELECTION DAY: Voters head to polls in April 30 election
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, April 30
Mainly dry Saturday, better rain chance Sunday
Shooting at Balcony Bar in Uptown New Orleans
Magazine St. Shooting (RAW VIDEO)
Police investigate a shooting at the Balcony Bar in Uptown New Orleans that left six people...
6 people shot at popular Uptown New Orleans bar on first weekend of Jazz Fest