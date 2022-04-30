Triple shooting on Boulevard de Province leaves 2 dead, 1 with critical injuries, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating a triple shooting Friday, April 29 that left two people dead and another person with critical injuries.

Police responded to a reported shooting in the 1700 block of Boulevard De Province just before 8 p.m.

A spokesman with BRPD confirmed Jaylon Carlin, 23 was shot and killed.

Ryan Priest, 38, who was homeless, was killed in the shooting, police say.

Both victims died at the scene.

Police say a third victim was taken to a hospital with critical injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.

