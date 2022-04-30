BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The St. Helena Sheriff’s Department has made an arrest in a fight that happened on a school bus.

According to officials, they have arrested 72-year-old Jerome McNabb who is currently being held in the St. Helena Jail.

Jerome McNabb (mugshot). (St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office)

The fight was captured on video and shared across social media. The video shows McNabb punching a student several times.

WARNING: Contains explicit language St. Helena Sheriff’s arrest bus driver after violent fight

The student is in the custody of his parents according to the sheriff’s office.

The St. Helena Parish School System released the following statement on its Facebook page:

“The St. Helena Parish School District is aware of the incident involving a bus driver and a learner that occurred today. We immediately investigated the actions of the driver of the bus company that is contracted to transport our learners. A review of the video resulted in a referral of this matter to the St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office.”

