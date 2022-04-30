Ask the Expert
One person in critical condition after crash in Central

By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - At least one person was taken to a hospital by helicopter in critical condition following a crash in Central Friday, April 29.

At least one person was taken to a hospital by helicopter in critical condition following a crash in Central Friday, April 29.(Central Fire Department)

The Central Fire Department says the two car crash with entrapment happened around 7:20 p.m. at the intersection of the Central Thwy. and Greenwell Springs Rd.

East Baton Rouge EMS, Acadian Air-med, Central Police and the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene.

