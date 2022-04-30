Ask the Expert
No. 22 LSU powers past No. 14 Georgia to take series opener

LSU Tigers
LSU Tigers(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 10:08 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 22 LSU (28-13, 11-8 SEC) powered their way past No. 14 Georgia (29-13, 11-8 SEC) to take the series opener 6-2 on Friday, April 29 from Alex Box Stadium. The Tigers collected eight hits in the win, three of them home runs.

Ma’Khail Hilliard (5-0) picked up the win against the Bulldogs his fifth of the season and went six innings, allowing eight hits, two runs, on a two-run home run, and striking out seven.

Tyler McManus, Cade Doughty, and Dylan Crews each hit home runs in the win, McManus and Doughty each of the two-run variety. LSU got on the board first in the bottom of the second inning on a two-run home run from McManus to make it 2-0. Georgia answered in the top of the third on a two-run home run of their own to tie the game at 2-2.

In the bottom half of the third, LSU would break the tie on Doughty’s two-run home to make it 4-2. The Tigers would add another run in the bottom of the fourth on an RBI sac-fly from Josh Stevenson to make it 5-2.

Crews would add another run in the bottom of the seventh inning on a solo shot to left field to make it 6-2, his 11th long ball of the season. The LSU bullpen did their job and got out of a couple of tough spots and the defense committed only one error, they struck out 11 total in the win.

LSU will go for the series win against Georgia on Saturday, April 30 with the first pitch scheduled for 2 p.m.

