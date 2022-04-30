No. 19 LSU picks up key win run-ruling No. 9 Florida 9-1

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 19 LSU (32-17, 11-8 SEC) picked up a huge win against No. 9 Florida (36-13, 11-11 SEC) run-ruling the Gators 9-1 after six innings from Tiger Park.

Ali Kilponen (17-4) picked up the win in the circle for the Tigers and held the Gators to just two hits in the win, she also struck out three batters while walking three.

LSU picked up 17 hits, five of them extra-base hits, Taylor Pleasants led the way offensively at the plate going 2-for-4 with three RBI, a double, and a home run. Georgia Clark and Ali Newland each added two RBI.

The Tigers jumped out early on the Gators in the bottom of the first scoring three runs on four hits. Pleasants got things started with an RBI double to give LSU a 1-0 lead. Newland would add on two more with a two-run single to make it 3-0.

Sydney Peterson would add another run in the bottom of the fourth on an RBI single to make it 3-0 and then Clark would make it 4-0 on an RBI single. Florida added one run in the top of the sixth inning to make it 4-1.

LSU would add four more runs in the bottom half of the sixth, Pleasants and Clark hit back-to-back home runs, Pleasants a two-run shot to left-center field and Clark’s a solo home run to center field.

LSU will look for the series win over Florida with the first pitch scheduled for 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 30 from Tiger Park.

