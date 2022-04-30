Ask the Expert
Mainly dry Saturday, better rain chance Sunday

By Jared Silverman
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 6:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Saturday looks like the nicer weather day of the two, with only a 10% chance of an isolated afternoon shower Saturday, but Sunday will have a 40% chance of showers/storms.

Highs both days will be in the mid to upper 80s, so prepare for warm afternoons.

Big event Saturday evening as Garth Brooks comes to town at LSU, and the good news is that it will be dry and warm in the 70s.

Next week will be one of those wishy, washy weather weeks where rain chances are low, and generally disorganized. At this time, I’m keeping Monday through Wednesday dry, but a stray shower here or there can’t be totally ruled out, with slightly better chances late week. Highs will be warm all week in the upper 80s, as we inch closer to summertime. No severe weather is expected in the ten-day forecast.

Click here to report a typo.

