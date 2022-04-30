Ask the Expert
Garth Brooks putting on finishing touches before concert in Tiger Stadium

By Perry Robinson
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Everyone will be Callin’ Baton Rouge on Saturday, April 30 as thousands of Garth Brooks fans from all over will pack Tiger Stadium to hear the country music superstar perform.

According to LSU officials, they have sold 102,000 tickets.

“There is going to be a lot of people, it is going to be one of the most highly sold ticketed concerts in American history. So, you take that, the fan interest with Garth Brooks being in Baton Rouge. ‘Callin Baton’ in Tiger Stadium. It’s just historic, so we are expecting lots of people,” explains Chief Brand Officer for LSU Athletics Cody Worsham.

However, LSU Athletics wants folks to know that parking will be limited. Besides, the concert there will be an LSU baseball and softball game, along with track and field. Pre-paid parking is already sold out, but there will be other lots open on Saturday for the concert. Concert day parking will open up on Saturday at 7 a.m.

