Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

ELECTION DAY: Voters head to polls in April 30 election

(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 8:11 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - For voters in Louisiana, Sat., April 30 is Election Day for the Municipal General Election.

Voters are being asked to decide between ex-LSU baseball player turned attorney Jordan Faircloth and prosecutor Brad Myers to fill the vacant judge seat left be

In preparation for the election, voters should remember:

● Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. on Election Day. Anyone in line at 8 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

● Voters can find their polling location and sample ballot by downloading the GeauxVote Mobile app for smartphones or by visiting www.GeauxVote.com.

● Voters may also utilize the virtual voter assistant, GeauxBot, to access pertinent election information. GeauxBot is accessible by visiting voterportal.sos.la.gov or by selecting Elections and Voting on sos.la.gov.

● Voters can sign up for text alerts via GeauxVote Mobile.

● Voters should bring an ID with them to vote (Louisiana driver’s license, Louisiana Special ID card, a generally recognized picture identification card with name and signature such as a passport or a digital license via LA Wallet). Voters without an ID will be required to fill out an affidavit but will be allowed to vote.

● Election results can be viewed in real-time via GeauxVote Mobile or at www.sos.la.gov.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU
Janice David
Police say murder suspect streamed gruesome killing via Instagram Live
Two suspects have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 17-year-old at an...
2 suspects arrested after 17-year-old girl killed in apartment complex shooting
Demetriyon Grim
Arrest made in deadly drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
Warren Beemer
Texas pastor with ties to Baton Rouge’s Christian community dies in West Baton Rouge crash

Latest News

Medical marijuana
Bill to bring more protections to La. medical marijuana patients fails
The bill would keep transgender athletes across the state, from competing on girls sports teams...
‘A certain mean spiritedness nature to it,’ says Governor on ‘Fairness in Women’s Sports Act’
19th JDC runoff preview
Death penalty
Committee kills bill that would end states death penalty