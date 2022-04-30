Ask the Expert
2022 NFL Draft: Saints take Air Force DT Jordan Jackson in 6th round

Louisville running back Trevion Cooley (23) is stopped by Air Force defensive tackle Jordan...
Louisville running back Trevion Cooley (23) is stopped by Air Force defensive tackle Jordan Jackson, center, and linebacker Alec Mock (40) during the second half of the First Responder Bowl NCAA college football game Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, in Dallas. Air Force won 31-28.(Jeffrey McWhorter | AP)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (WAFB) - The New Orleans Saints drafted Air Force defensive tackle Jordan Jackson in the sixth round (No. 194 overall) in the 2022 NFL Draft.

In three years at the Air Force Academy, Jackson played in a total of 36 games. He finished with a total of 99 tackles, 17.0 tackles for loss, and 8.0 sacks.

