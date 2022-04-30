Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

2022 NFL Draft: Saints select Appalachian St. LB D’Marco Jackson in 5th round

East Carolina wide receiver Tyler Snead, center, is tackled by Appalachian State defensive back...
East Carolina wide receiver Tyler Snead, center, is tackled by Appalachian State defensive back Jackson Greene, left, and linebacker D'Marco Jackson during the first half of an NCAA football game on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C.(Nell Redmond | AP)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (WAFB) - The New Orleans Saints selected Appalachian State linebacker D’Marco Jackson in the fifth round (No. 161 overall) in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Jackson was named second team All-America recognition from PFN. He was the 2021 Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Year and earned first-team All-Sun Belt honors in 2020 and 2021.

He was the only FBS player with more than 200 tackles and 25 tackles for loss in the 2020 and 2021 seasons combined and the only FBS player in the 2000s with a season (2021) that included at least 120 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, six sacks, and six passes defended in the same season.

He played in 53 games with 32 starts and finished his career at App St. with 296 tackles, 34.0 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks, three interceptions, 14 PBUs, one fumble recovery, one forced fumble, and one touchdown.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU
Janice David
Police say murder suspect streamed gruesome killing via Instagram Live
Two suspects have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 17-year-old at an...
2 suspects arrested after 17-year-old girl killed in apartment complex shooting
Demetriyon Grim
Arrest made in deadly drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
Warren Beemer
Texas pastor with ties to Baton Rouge’s Christian community dies in West Baton Rouge crash

Latest News

LSU defensive tackle Neil Farrell Jr. (92)
2022 NFL Draft: LSU DL Neil Farrell Jr. picked in 4th round by Raiders
LSU kicker Cade York (36)
2022 NFL Draft: LSU kicker Cade York selected by Browns in 4th round
Saints quarterback Jameis Winston was to receive his bachelor's degree Saturday (April 30) in...
Saints’ QB Winston getting college degree Saturday, 7 years after leaving Florida State
LSU running back Ty Davis-Price (3)
2022 NFL Draft: LSU RB Ty Davis-Price drafted No. 93 overall by the 49ers