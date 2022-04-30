2022 NFL Draft: New Orleans Saints select Vols DB Alontae Taylor with pick No. 49

LAS VEGAS (WAFB) - The New Orleans Saints have selected Tennessee DB Alontae Taylor with the 49th overall pick in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Taylor joins Ohio State wide receiver and Northern Iowa OL Trevor Penning as the first three picks for the Saints so far in the 2022 draft.

For his career, Taylor played in 45 games with 31 starts with 162 total tackles, 115 solo, with five tackles for loss, four interceptions, half a sack, 19 passes defended, and three forced fumbles.

Last season, he totaled 60 total tackles 41 solo, with a tackle-for-loss, a forced fumble, and two interceptions to go along with eight passes defended.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.