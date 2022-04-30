2022 NFL Draft: LSU RB Ty Davis-Price drafted No. 93 overall by the 49ers

LAS VEGAS (WAFB) - Former LSU running back and Southern Lab star Ty Davis-Price has been drafted in the third round, No. 93 overall by the San Francisco 49ers in the 2022 NFL Draft. Davis-Price had his best season in Baton Rouge as a junior rushing for 1,003 yards and six touchdowns on 211 carries.

Last season, Davis-Price broke the single-game rushing record in school history by rushing for 287 yards in a win over the Florida Gators and he added three touchdowns, he was also named the SEC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance.

A local product of Southern Lab, TDP played in 35 games with 16 starts rushing for a career total of 1,744 yards and 15 touchdowns and had a career average of 4.6 yards per carry. At the NFL Combine in March Davis-Price ran a 4.48 in the 40-yard dash.

