2022 NFL Draft: LSU OL Ed Ingram selected No. 59 overall by the Vikings

LAS VEGAS (WAFB) - LSU offensive lineman Ed Ingram has been selected by the Minnesota Vikings in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft, No. 59 overall. Ingram a four-year starter has been one of the best linemen over the past four seasons for the Tigers.

Ingram started in 34 games 12 at right guard and 22 at left guard while appearing in 45 during his time in Baton Rouge. He was a second-team All-SEC selection by coaches across the SEC. He helped pave the way for Ty Davis-Price 1,000 yard rushing season and played in every offensive snap in the final nine games that he played starting with Mississippi State on Sept. 25, 2021.

In 2019 he was part of the LSU line that was awarded the Joe Moore Award which goes to the top offensive line unit each season. He played in 12 games with two starts, against Ole Miss and Arkansas he replaced Damien Lewis in the game against Oklahoma after Lewis went down due to injury.

