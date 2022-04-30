Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

2022 NFL Draft: LSU LB Damone Clark goes to Cowboys in 5th round

LSU linebacker Damone Clark (18)
LSU linebacker Damone Clark (18)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (WAFB) - Former Southern Lab star and LSU linebacker Damone Clark has been drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the fifth round (No. 176 overall) of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Clark underwent spinal fusion surgery on Thursday, March 24, and will likely miss his rookie season in the NFL.

The leader of LSU’s defense last season was a Dick Butkus Award Finalist, which goes to the best linebacker in college football. Last season Clark led the Tigers in total tackles with 135, which ranked No. 2 in the nation. His 78 solo tackles ranked No. 4 in the nation, he also added 15.5 tackles for loss. He was also named a Second Team All-SEC member for the 2021 season and was a two-time second-team All-American by Walter Camp and Sporting News.

The former Southern Lab star finished his career with 249 total tackles, 123 solo, 23.5 tackles-for-loss, 10 sacks, two forced fumbles, five passes defended and an interception in 50 games played.

He was awarded the No. 18 jersey heading into his junior season a tradition started during the 2003 football season.

LSU’s jersey No. 18 tradition was born in 2003 when quarterback Matt Mauck led the Tigers to their first national title in football since 1958. Mauck’s No. 18 became synonymous with success, both on and off the field, as well as a selfless attitude that has become the epitome of being an LSU football player.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU
Janice David
Police say murder suspect streamed gruesome killing via Instagram Live
Two suspects have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 17-year-old at an...
2 suspects arrested after 17-year-old girl killed in apartment complex shooting
Demetriyon Grim
Arrest made in deadly drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
Warren Beemer
Texas pastor with ties to Baton Rouge’s Christian community dies in West Baton Rouge crash

Latest News

East Carolina wide receiver Tyler Snead, center, is tackled by Appalachian State defensive back...
2022 NFL Draft: Saints select Appalachian St. LB D’Marco Jackson in 5th round
LSU defensive tackle Neil Farrell Jr. (92)
2022 NFL Draft: LSU DL Neil Farrell Jr. picked in 4th round by Raiders
LSU kicker Cade York (36)
2022 NFL Draft: LSU kicker Cade York selected by Browns in 4th round
Saints quarterback Jameis Winston was to receive his bachelor's degree Saturday (April 30) in...
Saints’ QB Winston getting college degree Saturday, 7 years after leaving Florida State