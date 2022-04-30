2022 NFL Draft: LSU LB Damone Clark goes to Cowboys in 5th round

LAS VEGAS (WAFB) - Former Southern Lab star and LSU linebacker Damone Clark has been drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the fifth round (No. 176 overall) of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Clark underwent spinal fusion surgery on Thursday, March 24, and will likely miss his rookie season in the NFL.

The leader of LSU’s defense last season was a Dick Butkus Award Finalist, which goes to the best linebacker in college football. Last season Clark led the Tigers in total tackles with 135, which ranked No. 2 in the nation. His 78 solo tackles ranked No. 4 in the nation, he also added 15.5 tackles for loss. He was also named a Second Team All-SEC member for the 2021 season and was a two-time second-team All-American by Walter Camp and Sporting News.

The former Southern Lab star finished his career with 249 total tackles, 123 solo, 23.5 tackles-for-loss, 10 sacks, two forced fumbles, five passes defended and an interception in 50 games played.

He was awarded the No. 18 jersey heading into his junior season a tradition started during the 2003 football season.

LSU’s jersey No. 18 tradition was born in 2003 when quarterback Matt Mauck led the Tigers to their first national title in football since 1958. Mauck’s No. 18 became synonymous with success, both on and off the field, as well as a selfless attitude that has become the epitome of being an LSU football player.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.