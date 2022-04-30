2022 NFL Draft: LSU kicker Cade York selected by Browns in 4th round

LAS VEGAS (WAFB) - Former LSU kicker Cade York has been drafted by the Cleveland Browns in the fourth round (No. 124 overall) of the 2022 NFL Draft.

York is one of the best kickers in school history and is the school record holder for the longest field goal in history, a 57-yard game-winner against Florida in the fog on the road in 2020.

York was a three-year starter at LSU and broke numerous records during his time in Baton Rouge. He connected on 54-of-66 field goals and was 164-of-168 on extra points. He earned second-team All-America honors from the Associated Press and the Football Writers Association of America in 2020, he was also named a second-team All-SEC selection in both 2020 and 2021.

A product of McKinney, Texas he is the school record holder for 50-yard field goals in a career with 15 and in a season with six in 2020. He also is the only player at LSU to kick two 50-yard field goals in a game, he is tied for No. 2 with Colt David in career field goals with 54 and is No. 4 in attempts with 66.

York ranks No. 2 in LSU history in Ranks No. 2 total points scored by kicking with 336, a single-season record for points by a kicker in a season with 152 and 89 on PAT’s in 2019. He also is the LSU record-holder for consecutive point-after touchdowns with 118.

