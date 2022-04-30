2022 NFL Draft: Former U-High star and Alabama LB Christian Harris drafted by Texans in third round

LAS VEGAS (WAFB) - Former University High star and Alabama linebacker Christian Harris has been selected in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the Houston Texans. Harris is joining another Baton Rouge area star in Derek Stingley Jr., who was selected No. 3 overall on Thursday.

With the 75th pick in the #NFLDraft, we select LB Christian Harris from Alabama 😎 pic.twitter.com/x5MvixBhwu — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) April 30, 2022

Harris ranked No. 5 on the team in total tackles with 79, 45 solo, 12.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles.

In his three seasons in Tuscaloosa, Harris finished with 221 career tackles, 126 solo, 27 TFLs, 10 sacks, an interception, seven passes defended and three forced fumbles for the Crimson Tide.

