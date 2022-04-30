2022 NFL Draft: Southern and White Castle OL Ja’Tyre Carter selected by Bears in 7th round

LAS VEGAS (WAFB) - Former Southern and White Castle offensive lineman Ja’Tyre Carter was taken by the Chicago Bears in the seventh round (No. 226 overall) of the 2022 NFL Draft.

He was named second team All SWAC at the end of his senior season.

Carter played in 38 games for the Jags, starting 34 of those.

He played tackle in college but is expected to move to guard. Scouts said he has the frame, strength, and grit to play guard in the NFL.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.