Warming up, scattered rains possible by Sunday

By Steve Caparotta
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 4:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - High clouds through the morning hours will be our only real weather issue of note today.

Otherwise, look for decreasing cloud cover into the afternoon, with highs climbing into the mid 80s.

Humidity levels will also be on the rise as southerly winds usher in more moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. Weather continues to look good for tonight’s Live After Five, LSU Baseball, or anything else you might have planned outdoors.

Saturday will start out rather nice, with lows around 60 degrees, but our gradual warming trend will continue as highs climb into the upper 80s.

A stray shower or two will be possible from the afternoon into the early evening hours, but most should stay dry, with rain chances posted at less than 20%. No major issues are expected for those headed to the LSU campus for the Garth Brooks concert. Plan on a warm afternoon if tailgating, but temperatures should fall from the low 80s into the 70s during the show on Saturday evening.

A subtle disturbance moving across the area on Sunday is expected to be enough to produce a few more showers and t-storms. Rain chances are posted around 40%, with highs reaching the upper 80s for most before any rains potentially develop. Don’t cancel any outdoor plans, but a brief interruption can’t be ruled out with the potential for a passing shower or thunderstorm.

A relatively quiet, but warm pattern is expected to continue through most of next week. Daytime highs will range from the upper 80s to near 90 degrees, with minimal rain chances through Wednesday. A cold front may produce somewhat better chances for showers and t-storms by late in the week.

