Stunning testimony from state trooper claims there was a coverup in Ronald Greene’s death

By Perry Robinson
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A high-ranking official within Louisiana State Police claims there was a coverup surrounding the 2019 death of Ronald Greene.

“We talk coverup, potential coverups, we’re agreeing with you all,” said Lt. Col. Kenny VanBuren.

VanBuren made the testimony during a special House Committee Meeting on Thursday, April 28.

“There is so much out there that we don’t know about, and I’m just being honest with you. There are questions that we will never be able to provide you answers to because of exactly what most people feel. There was a coverup and there was, I’m going to put it this way, a push to distort that which was,” said VanBuren.

Greene died in 2019 following a pursuit by Louisiana State Police that ended with him crashing his vehicle near Monroe. Bodycam footage shows white troopers tazing and beating Greene and later dragging him by his ankles. The agency is accused of trying to cover up exactly how Greene died.

Retired Cap. Mark Richards believes the alleged coverup goes all the way to the top.

“Why wouldn’t all these same people know more about this case than what they’re telling you,” Richards asked.

“You’re talking about Doug Cain and Faye Morrison,” asked Rep. Edmond Jordan.

“I’m talking about all of them. All the way up to the top,” Richards said.

Richards claims he was ordered to block the release of Greene’s crash report.

“Lt. Manale had requested that we block the crash report from being distributed and being accessed from either internally or externally.”

Richards said he took offense of the request and believes there’s a “narrative being pushed”.

“I think you can classify retirees within State Police in the last 3 to 6 years one of three ways. People that get their time and they just go, people that retire in disgrace and people that retire in disgust, and I’m one of those. I should still be there, but I couldn’t take it anymore,” said Richards.

Rep. C. Denise Marcelle said the hearing uncovered a lot of information, but there are still several unanswered questions.

“We have coroner’s reports missing, crash reports not complete, it’s too much,” said Marcelle.

The committee plans to subpoena additional people to testify. The next committee meeting date has not been set.

