Standing Against Racism Symposium features daughter of Malcom X, musician John Grey

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The YWCA of Greater Baton Rouge is celebrating the 2022 Stand Against Racism Campaign with a program featuring the daughter of Malcolm X, Ilyasah Shabazz, as the keynote speaker Fri., April 29.

The Standing Against Racism Symposium will take place at the BREC Ballroom located at 6201 Florida Blvd. beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Musician and Baton Rouge native, John Gray, will perform during the event.

Organizers say the sympoisum will close out this year’s Stand Against Racism Campaign, which centers around a theme of: We Can’t-Wait: Equity and Justice Now!

The YWCA says the theme merges together five focus areas including civic engagement, economic opportunity and security, education, health care, and media representation.

