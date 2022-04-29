Ask the Expert
Prescription Drug Takeback Day is Saturday

(Source: WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 6:52 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS, La. (WAFB) - The DEA (Drug Enforcement Administration) will host its 22nd National Prescription Drug Take Back Day Saturday, April 30.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. until 2 p.mm and offers free, anonymous disposal of unneeded medications at more than 4,000 local drop-off locations nationwide.

CLICK HERE TO FIND A COLLECTION SITE NEAR YOU.

Last October, DEA’s New Orleans Field Division, which covers Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Arkansas, collected 39,840 pounds of potentially dangerous expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs for disposal at 289 collection sites throughout the division.

The amounts collected for each state within the division was the following:

  • Louisiana – 4,510 pounds
  • Mississippi – 5,942 pounds
  • Alabama – 4,708 pounds
  • Arkansas – 24,680 pounds

