Prescription Drug Takeback Day is Saturday

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WAFB) - The DEA (Drug Enforcement Administration) will host its 22nd National Prescription Drug Take Back Day Saturday, April 30.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. until 2 p.mm and offers free, anonymous disposal of unneeded medications at more than 4,000 local drop-off locations nationwide.

Last October, DEA’s New Orleans Field Division, which covers Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Arkansas, collected 39,840 pounds of potentially dangerous expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs for disposal at 289 collection sites throughout the division.

The amounts collected for each state within the division was the following:

Louisiana – 4,510 pounds

Mississippi – 5,942 pounds

Alabama – 4,708 pounds

Arkansas – 24,680 pounds

