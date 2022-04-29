Man accused of videoing minors in restroom

NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office reported a man was arrested on charges of a sexual nature on Friday, April 29.

APSO said Seth Glenn Breaux, 28, of Pierre Part, turned himself in to authorities and was booked on charges of video voyeurism (4 counts) and indecent behavior with a juvenile (2 counts).

Deputies said they were called to a business on Tuesday, April 26, about someone allegedly videoing minors while they used the restroom. They added the man had already left the business by the time they made it to the business but detectives said they were able to identify Breaux as the suspect.

Detectives added a search of Breaux’s home uncovered evidence linking Breaux to the crimes. Investigators said detectives found additional evidence of similar crimes.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.