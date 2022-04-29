THE INVESTIGATORS: Head of public safety at EBR schools claims McKinley brawl could have been avoided

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Just days after that brawl at McKinley High that had students and parents fighting, the 9News Investigators are working to find out what’s being done to prevent it from happening again.

It was all-out chaos as fists were thrown and a group of girls go at it at Mckinley High. Some of them even came out of their clothes as one girl gets slammed into a trash can and another ends up on the ground and dragged across the concrete. At one point a woman was seen wielding a tire iron in the background. Just as fast as that fight died down, another one between two guys broke out.

A swarm of police cars raced to McKinley with officers combing the streets, the city’s top cop on the scene, and at least one person was hauled away on a stretcher. The fight escalated to the point where even parents got involved.

WAFB’s Scottie Hunter asked the new Director of Public Safety at EBR schools Robert McGarner, Jr. what his reaction was to the brawl.

“I was incensed man. I was in another place man,” said McGarner. “I felt like I was back at BRPD watching that.”

McGarner has only been in charge of public safety at EBR schools for less than a month. This was not the welcome he was hoping for but he says getting a handle on it is his number one priority.

”You know you have the little fights... The little one on ones that’s going to happen but something like that? No, no, no... That should never happen.

”He says he’s spent the first days of his time with the school system doing assessments at every school to find the unique needs for each campus. One of the things McGarner says needs to happen right away is ensuring a resource officer is in place at every school.

“That right there is going to be a game-changer and I anticipate that problems in the school from crimes to fights and stuff are going to drop at least 15 percent easy,” said McGarner.

Keep in mind, Mckinley had a resource officer at the school in fact, he’s the one who called for backup as the fight got out of control. Now as they crackdown on what happened at McKinley, McGarner tells WAFB it did not come as a surprise. He says what was seen this week was months’ worth of small dust-ups that finally bubbled over.

”This could have been avoided,” said McGarner.

WAFB’s Scottie Hunter asked if it’s been brewing since last year.

“Yes. From what I’m getting from the kids and stuff, it’s been brewing,” said McGarner.

While he says this one never should have happened, McGarner tells WAFB he’s putting those who want to cause problems on notice that mayhem will not be tolerated.

”I’m not going to have it. Dr. Narcisse is not going to have it and I’m not going to have it,” said McGarner.”So we’re going to do everything we can to curb this problem.”

WAFB did ask when they plan to have those resource officers at every school. McGarner says he’s confident it will happen by the time kids go back to school in August.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.