‘I want to make sure that I carry on brother’s memory’ Watson woman attending Garth Brooks concert to honor brother’s memory

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We are less than 48 hours from country music superstar Garth Brooks Callin’ Baton Rouge from Tiger Stadium, and fans can’t wait.

Saturday night will be extra special for people in Baton Rouge when Garth Brooks comes to town and sings these words...

“I spent last night in the arms of a girl from Louisiana,” he said in an interview with WAFB’s Jacques Doucet back in 2021.

Excitement is building, and everyone’s got their own reason why.

“You can’t pass it up, I mean it’s going to be Saturday night in Death Valley with one of our favorite country artists,” said Ashley Molins, a Garth Brooks fan from Lafayette.

Best friends Ashely Molins and Taisha Wilson will be riding in a party bus from Lafayette with a big group of friends, all to celebrate Taisha’s 40th birthday.

“And we’re going to meet family down in Baton Rouge, my son attends LSU, he’s going to meet me down there. You only turn 40 and lose your youth once, and so it’s going to be the best thing ever, I cannot wait, " said Wilson.

“And look, we ain’t going down ‘til the sun comes up, okay,” said Molins.

Or for folks like Makinzie Sketch who moved here from Omaha, Nebraska, she says the song ‘Callin’ Baton Rouge’ just makes her feel like she’s made it.

“That’s kind of been like my anthem to move down here, and here I am 2 and a half years later, living my dream. So it’s been great,” said Sketch.

But for this next fan, going to Garth Brooks concerts means so much more for her.

“So my brother was tragically killed in a work accident in 1999 when he was just 19, I was 14 at the time, and prior to his passing, he was a huge Garth Brooks fan. I even have some of his CDs still that I carry them on, just because he likes them. So because of that, I actually go in his honor. This will actually be my third one, I went to the one in Houston and the one in New Orleans. So I’m just going in honor, just to remember him really, it’s all about him,” said Ashley Carradine, a Garth Brooks fan.

She even brought a sign with the lyrics to his song ‘The Dance,’ to the musician’s show in New Orleans back in July of 2015.

“And Garth actually saw the sign and pointed to heaven. So that just kind of sits at home with me. So I think when that song comes on, that will probably be the most emotional part for me,” said Carradine.

She says the opportunity to see her brothers’ favorite country singer in Tiger Stadium will be a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

“I’m a huge country fan, that’s really besides Christian music, that’s the only music I listen to. And I’m trying not to get emotional, but because it meant so much to him, I want to make sure that I carry on his memory,” said Carradine.

Parking lots on campus open at 7 Saturday morning.

Gates to Tiger Stadium open at 5 p.m., and the show kicks off at 7 p.m.

