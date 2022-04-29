Ask the Expert
Hotels see boost in visitors for Garth Brooks concert

Tens of thousands will pack Tiger Stadium to see Garth Brooks and hotels in Baton Rouge are seeing a large number of visitors as a result.
By Kellie Sanchez
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Saturday night, tens of thousands will pack Tiger Stadium to see Garth Brooks.

“I think this will go down as one of his best concerts ever,” Phyllis Williams from Tennessee said.

Many of them come from out of town to catch the country singer.

“I’m here to see the Garth Brooks concert, the Baton Rouge one because I think this is going to be epic. I mean, if anybody could start a riot in a crowd, it’s Garth Brooks singing Callin’ Baton Rouge, I’ve got to be there for that,” Williams said.

According to the Baton Rouge Lodging Association, hotels are very close to or at full capacity this weekend.

“We’re very busy. Most of the hotels here in the metro area are sold out and excited for the visitors coming in to see the concert,” Gary Jupiter, president of BR Lodging Association said.

Six thousand rooms are booked in 50 hotels, according to Jupiter.

“It’s been a couple of years since we’ve had a concert in Tiger Stadium, so we’re excited to have people back here in Baton Rouge,” Jupiter said.

The crowds are a welcome boost to business and something Jupiter has rarely seen.

“It rivals Bayou Country Superfest or maybe even some college football games that we have here,” he said.

Thousands of visitors spend thousands of dollars according to Visit Baton Rouge.

“I’ve been sightseeing a little bit this morning, and I’ve been checking out your shops, the coffee, the-- I can’t say it what is that? “beignets’ yes, I love that. that’s so pretty,” Williams said.

Hotel owners are excited it’s bringing people to Baton Rouge.

“(Usually) this weekend we have people either leaving to go to Jazz Fest or going to Lafayette for Festival International, but now everyone is coming to Baton Rouge for Garth Brooks, so it is exciting,” Jupiter said.

