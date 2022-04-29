Homeless teen found shot to death on N. Harrells Ferry Road, police investigating

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) is investigating after a teenager was shot and killed Friday, April 29.

The victim has been identified as Nikko Haney, 18.

According to officials with BRPD, the shooting happened around 1:15 p.m. in the 11500 block of North Harrells Ferry Road.

When officers arrived at the scene, they reportedly found Haney, who was homeless, with a gunshot wound to the head, investigators said.

Haney died at the scene.

According to officials with BRPD, the shooting is being investigated as a homicide.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.

