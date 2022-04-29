Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Homeless teen found shot to death on N. Harrells Ferry Road, police investigating

BRPD working homicide on N. Harrell Ferry Rd
BRPD working homicide on N. Harrell Ferry Rd(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) is investigating after a teenager was shot and killed Friday, April 29.

The victim has been identified as Nikko Haney, 18.

According to officials with BRPD, the shooting happened around 1:15 p.m. in the 11500 block of North Harrells Ferry Road.

When officers arrived at the scene, they reportedly found Haney, who was homeless, with a gunshot wound to the head, investigators said.

Haney died at the scene.

According to officials with BRPD, the shooting is being investigated as a homicide.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU
Janice David
Police say murder suspect streamed gruesome killing via Instagram Live
Two suspects have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 17-year-old at an...
2 suspects arrested after 17-year-old girl killed in apartment complex shooting
Demetriyon Grim
Arrest made in deadly drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
Warren Beemer
Texas pastor with ties to Baton Rouge’s Christian community dies in West Baton Rouge crash

Latest News

ELECTION DAY: Voters head to polls in April 30 election
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, April 30
Mainly dry Saturday, better rain chance Sunday
Shooting at Balcony Bar in Uptown New Orleans
Magazine St. Shooting (RAW VIDEO)
Police investigate a shooting at the Balcony Bar in Uptown New Orleans that left six people...
6 people shot at popular Uptown New Orleans bar on first weekend of Jazz Fest
Garth Brooks putting on finishing touches before concert in Tiger Stadium
Special interview with Garth Brooks before concert in Tiger Stadium